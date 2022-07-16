New Delhi: A teenager was allegedly raped by a man while his wife filmed the act in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun. Police said the wife had later uploaded the act on social media.Also Read - 16-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped In Moving Car In Delhi, Accused Drove Around City, Filmed Act

An FIR has been registered on basis of the complaint filed the girl. The couple has now been arrested and charged under sections of rape, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IT Act, Faizganj Behta Police Station incharge Charan Singh Rana was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The teenager, in her complaint, said that on July 12 the man who belongs to her village called her to his house and raped her while his wife recorded the act in her mobile phone, police said.

The couple also threatened the victim of uploading the video on the internet if she told anyone about the incident, she said in her complaint.