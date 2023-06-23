Home

UP Temple Issues Diktat On Devotees Wearing Mini Skirts, Shorts Inside Premises

Temple authorities at the Radharani temple in Barsana have also banned people wearing distressed or torn jeans and night suits from entering the temple grounds.

A Jain temple in Shimla recently barred entry to visitors wearing short or revealing clothing. (ANI Photo)

Mathura, UP: A popular temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura has issued a diktat barring devotees from wearing Bermuda shorts, mini-skirts and half-pants from entering the premises. Temple authorities at the Radharani temple in Barsana have also banned people wearing distressed or torn jeans and night suits from entering the temple grounds.

As per a report by news agency PTI, the temple authorities slapped a posted outside the grounds on Thursday said the order will come into effect in a week.

A temple official Rasbihari Goswami told PTI that the order bars people wearing the clothes identified as inappropriate by the temple authorities, from entering the property and will take effect in a week.

Earlier, the Radha Damodar temple in Mathura had also barred entry to devotees and visitors who donned such “inappropriate” clothes. On Monday, another temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Birua Badi issued a diktat barring devotees who did not follow the prescribed dress code from visiting the temple.

The temple authorities had banned devotees from wearing t-shirts, night suits, torn jeans and other dresses inside the premises.

However, UP is not the only state where temples have imposed a dress code upon visitors. In Shimla, a heritage Jain temple recently barred devotees dressed in short and/or revealing clothes from entering the grounds.

The move received flak from certain quarters, however, the temple authorities defended their decision, citing the need to preserve the discipline, decorum and values of Hindu culture as their motive behind the order.

The temple, run by the Shree Digambar Jain Sabha, recently put up a notice outside the temple, underlining the new dress code. “All women and men should come to the temple wearing decent clothes. Those wearing short clothes, half pants, Bermuda, mini skirt, night suit, torn jeans, frock and three-Quarter jeans etc. should only pay obeisance outside the temple premises,” read the notice stuck outside the Jain temple by the Shree Digambar Jain Sabha, ANI reported.

A priest of the Jain temple told ANI the decision was taken keeping in mind the changing fashion and sartorial preferences in women and the corrosion of values in the Hindu society.

(With inputs from agencies)

