Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh plans to set up three new women shelters and children's homes in three districts of the state. According to the government spokesman, the government has planned to set up new women shelters with a capacity of 100 beds each in Ghazipur, Moradabad and Ghaziabad districts at a cost of Rs 20.21 crore.

Besides, a government children's home with a capacity of 50 beds in Agra, and state observation homes, with a capacity of 100 beds, will also be constructed in Rae Bareli, Kanpur, Mirzapur, and Chitrakoot.

On behalf of the Department of Women and Child Development, a proposal was sent to the government to build new children's homes and shelters, on which the government has given its approval.

Women and Child Department Deputy Director, Brijendra Singh Niranjan said, “The problem of capacity would be solved by the construction of new children’s homes, women shelters and government observation homes in the state.”

He also said that it is their responsibility to provide shelter with better facilities to orphan children and make them responsible and self-dependent.