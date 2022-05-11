Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is all set to soon get its first tribal museum – the ‘Tharu Janjati Museum’ – at Imilia Koder village, a Tharu-populated area in the Balrampur district. The museum, centred around the vibrant and varied culture and lifestyle of the Tharu tribe, is expected to boost the tourism potential of the state. Spread over an expanse of 5.5 acres, the Tharu Janjati Museum has almost neared its completion, news agency IANS reported.Also Read - Boys in UP School Complain That Girls Bully Them, Call Them Names Like 'Lalla & Rasgulla' | See Letter

“Tharu tribe is perhaps the most advanced tribe in UP that has evolved with the changing times but is still well connected to their roots and has kept their traditions and culture intact. Our museum would highlight the same and much more about the people of the Tharu tribe,” Hindustan Times had reported in September 2021, quoting AK Singh, director state museum and director in charge state archaeological department, UP at the time Also Read - Good News For Sportspersons! UP To Offer Sarkari Naukari To Olympics, Asian Games Medal Winners

UP Govt’s Plan To “Preserve, Promote, Popularise State’s Cultural Identity: In Points