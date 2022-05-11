Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is all set to soon get its first tribal museum – the ‘Tharu Janjati Museum’ – at Imilia Koder village, a Tharu-populated area in the Balrampur district. The museum, centred around the vibrant and varied culture and lifestyle of the Tharu tribe, is expected to boost the tourism potential of the state. Spread over an expanse of 5.5 acres, the Tharu Janjati Museum has almost neared its completion, news agency IANS reported.Also Read - Boys in UP School Complain That Girls Bully Them, Call Them Names Like 'Lalla & Rasgulla' | See Letter
"Tharu tribe is perhaps the most advanced tribe in UP that has evolved with the changing times but is still well connected to their roots and has kept their traditions and culture intact. Our museum would highlight the same and much more about the people of the Tharu tribe," Hindustan Times had reported in September 2021, quoting AK Singh, director state museum and director in charge state archaeological department, UP at the time
UP Govt’s Plan To “Preserve, Promote, Popularise State’s Cultural Identity: In Points
- Along the lines of the tribal museum in Balrampur, the state government has also chalked out an action plan to establish similar tribal museums in Lucknow, Sonbhadra and Lakhimpur Kheri. In addition, a museum for children will also come up in the district of Kannauj.
- According to the government spokesman, the culture department has also proposed to construct a gallery – ‘Azaadi ki Gauravgaatha’ – based on the saga of independence at the Government Archives, Lucknow.
- Along with this, a Natural Science Museum will also come up in Meerut and Gorakhpur, while a Sant Ravidas Museum will be established in Varanasi.
- To preserve, promote and popularise the cultural identity of Uttar Pradesh, the state government will also start a community radio – ‘Jai Ghosh’ at Sangeet Natak Akademi.
- The Culture department will publish 75 books depicting the rich history of as many districts of the state on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav. Moreover, the department will also produce and screen 75 short films based on patriotism.
- In its six-month action plan, the government will also organise ‘One District-One Special Cultural Event’ in every district.
- To eulogise the efforts of martyrs and freedom fighters, the department will establish their statues and pride plaques in selected government boys/girls schools in every district.