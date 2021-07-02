Lucknow: Owing to the dip in the covid cases in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday further eased the Covid-19 restrictions. According to the new guidelines, the Yogi government has allowed multiplexes, cinema halls, gyms and sport stadiums to open from next week with strict protocols in place. The new guidelines will come into effect from July 5 Also Read - UP Lockdown Update: Fresh Guidelines Issued For Dealing With Patients Infected With Delta+ Variant. Read Here

According to the reports, the decision to further unlock Uttar Pradesh was taken on Friday during a meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. "The business of cinema hall operators has been affected due to Covid-19. Their needs and problems should be considered sympathetically," Yogi Adityanath said while addressing the team constituted for Covid-19 management in the state.

It is important to note that despite all the curbs, the weekend lockdown will continue in Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh government has worked on a policy of testing, tracing and treatment to deal with COVID in the state. In Uttar Pradesh, 5.81 crore tests have been done so far and 16.80 lakh people have been cured in the state.