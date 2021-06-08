Lucknow: Days after Delhi and Noida Metro opened for general public as part of Unlock 2021 process, Lucknow Metro is all set to resume operations from June 9, Wednesday, with all safety measures in place as per COVID protocol, the officials of Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) said on Tuesday. The metro will operate normally from 7 am, and the last train will depart at 7 pm from both terminals, the officials said. Also Read - Delhi Unlock 2021: Metro Passengers Break Rules On Day 1, DMRC Fines 73 For Not Wearing Mask

This comes as Uttar Pradesh had lifted COVID-imposed lockdown restrictions in all districts except Meerut, Saharanpur, and Gorakhpur, on Sunday. However, the night curfew and weekend curfew will continue to remain, the state government said. There are 15,681 active COVID-19 cases as of today in Uttar Pradesh, as per the data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

(With inputs from ANI)