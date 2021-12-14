Jhansi: In yet another goof-up, the family of an elderly woman, who had died a week after her first dose of Covid vaccination, has been informed about the successful administration of the second dose of vaccine to her. The message about the “successful vaccination” was sent on the mobile phone of her son. According to reports, the deceased 67-year-old woman, had received her first dose in April 2021 and almost after a week she had died.

On December 9, her son received a message on his mobile phone, through which his mother was registered for Covid vaccination. The message informed that the woman had been vaccinated the second time. The incident took place at the Rajghat urban PHC where the victim, a resident of Isaitola colony, had got her first dose of vaccine.

Meanwhile, the district immunisation officer (DIO) has ordered a probe into the matter after it came to light on Monday.

DIO Ravi Shankar said that he has issued a show cause notice to the PHC head, Dr Trapti Parashar and ANM Gyan Devi who was on duty at that time.

“It is a serious issue and we are trying to find out whether it was a clerical mistake or deliberately done. Once we get the reply, we will take further action,” he said.

In a similar case, the relatives of a 30-year-old woman who had died on September 21 had received the certificate of first dose of Covid vaccination on December 4, here.