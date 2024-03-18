Home

UP: Watch People Celebrate Lathmaar Holi In Barsana

Mathura: Lathmaar Holi celebration in Barsana as a part of the elaborated Holi festival celebrations.

Barsana: Holi is being celebrated across the country with religious fervour and zeal, and “Braj Ki Holi” is the most famous, as it is celebrated there for 10 days. People belonging to Vrindavan, Mathura, and Gokul celebrate the festival of colours as it is related to Lord Krishna. Braj Ki Holi and Lathmaar Holi are famous worldwide, and people from around the world visit here to celebrate Holi.

#WATCH | Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: Lathmaar Holi celebration in Barsana as a part of the elaborated Holi festival celebrations pic.twitter.com/jhZ9c20le1 — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2024

