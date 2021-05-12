Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday reported 18,125 fresh cases of Coronavirus. The state has been witnessing a continuous decline in the cases. On Tuesday, UP reported 20,463 cases. According to the data released by the state Health Department, the state reported 26,712 recoveries, besides 329 deaths. The Active cases now stand at 2,06,615. Also Read - IAF's Covid Relief Efforts Increased Three-fold in One week