Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that Uttar Pradesh is fighting the pandemic effectively. While addressing the media, UP CM said that despite being the most populous state of the country, UP is fighting corona effectively. "I inspected integrated COVID Control Center in Bareily. Since last week 2800 active cases have reduced in this zone," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

"It was predicted that UP will see 1 lakh positive cases per day from May 5 but as on May 8, we reported 26,000 cases. It means our COVID strategy & mgmt is successful. From April 30 we're seeing a decline in cases & we also started special screening & testing in villages," he added.

Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported 372 more fatalities, including 31 in Kanpur and 25 in Lucknow, taking the statewide death toll to 14,873 while 28,076 fresh Covid-19 cases raised the infection tally to 14,53,679 since the start of the pandemic last year, according to official data.

Lucknow registered the maximum 1,982 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, the second consecutive day when the new infection count remained below 2,000 in the state capital. (On Thursday, 1,865 fresh cases were reported in Lucknow and there were 65 deaths).

Among other districts, Meerut reported 1,817 cases on Friday, Gautam Buddha Nagar 1,288, Saharanpur 1,122, Varanasi 910, Kanpur 779, Jhansi 744, Ghaziabad 686 and Prayagraj 563, according to health department data.