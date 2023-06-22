Home

Uttar Pradesh

UP Woman Dies By Suicide After Cop Files Assault Case Against Her, Villagers Stage Protest

Etawah, UP: A woman allegedly died by suicide after a police constable filed a case of assault against her in a village of Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district on Thursday. Following the woman’s death, the victim’s family accompanied by other villagers staged a protest and placed her body on the road leading into the hamlet while demanding action against those who purportedly led her to commit suicide.

As per an India Today report, the deceased, identified as Sapna committed suicide by consuming poison after a heated altercation with a policeman over her tractor. The policeman had later filed an assault case against Sapna and claimed that she was involved in illegal mining and using the tractor for the same.

The incident took place in the Puthan Sakrauli village of Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district, the report.

Sapna’s mother-in-law, Sita Devi rubbished the charges levelled against her deceased daughter-in-law and alleged that the police constable had physically assaulted Sapna, the report said.

“We were getting some soil delivered for my younger son’s wedding ceremony when officials arrived at the scene and tried to seize our tractor. We resisted and asked them to leave but resorted to force and even grabbed my daughter-in-law Sapna’s hand during the altercation,” Sita Devi said, according to the report, adding that the situation soon got heated but Sapna kept trying harder to resist and stop them.

She claimed that the police then allegedly grabbed Sapna’s blouse which forced her retaliate and assault the constable.

Sita Devi also claimed that the cops filed a false assault case against Sapna, continued to harass the family after the incident, and allegedly vandalised their house. “Sapna become stressed due to all the atrocities and harassment by the police and committed suicide,” she claimed, as per the report.

Meanwhile, following Sapna’s death, angry village staged a protest and blocked the main road to the village leading to a traffic jam. The irate locals also placed the victim’s body in the middle of the road and refused to move unless those responsible were brought to the book. A former district president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also took part in the protest.

Following the protest, authorities took cognizance of the incident and police arrived at the village along with Sub-District Magistrate (SDM) Sadar, Tehsildar and Superintendent of Police Kapil Dev Singh.

SP Singh consoled the bereaved family and assured the villagers of appropriate action against the guilty. The senior officer said that an FIR had been registered following the altercation between Sapna’s family and officials on June 6l.

“The family has claimed that Sapna died by suicide after alleged harassment by the police. A thorough investigation will be conducted and stringent action as per law will be taken against those found guilty,” he said.

Later, the accused constable, Vijay Kumar and Outpost In-Charge Ankit Patel were placed under suspension by Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar Verma, pending further investigation, the report said.

An official said Sapna’s body has been sent for autopsy and police has registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with her death, adding that further investigation is ongoing.

