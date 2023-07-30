Home

Uttar Pradesh

UP Woman Mistakes Man For Missing Husband, Brings Him Home And This Is What Happened Next

UP Woman Mistakes Man For Missing Husband, Brings Him Home And This Is What Happened Next

A woman was left shocked after she realised that the man she brought home was not her long-lost husband in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia.

The woman's husband had gone missing 10 years back in Uttar Pradesh. (Representational Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: A specially-abled man reportedly reunited with his family after a case of mistaken identity in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia. A woman was left shocked after she realised that the man she brought home was not her long-lost husband.

Trending Now

A woman had brought home the specially-abled man, believing that he was her long-lost husband in Ballia, according to a report by India Today. Janaki Devi’s husband Moti Chand was missing for 10 years.

On Friday, Janaki saw a shabbily dressed man in a distressed state outside the Ballia district hospital. The man wore a deserted look with an unkempt beard and tousled hair – which looked like it was not brushed for months. He found the differently-abled man sitting on the ground. She approached the man – who she believed was her husband – and questioned him about his missing years. She even dialed her children and told them to bring a ‘Kurta’ for him.

“Where were you for so many days? Where did you go?”, Janaki told the man. The man, however, remained silent. She then brought him home, thinking him to be Moti Chand. She later looked for identity marks on his body and realised that he was not her husband.

The specially-abled man was identified as Rahul. After realising her mistake, Janaki had apologised. Rahul’s relatives were informed about the incident and he was later reunited with his family. The village head had confirmed Rahul’s identity and he was handed over to his family.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES