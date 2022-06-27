Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: June is Pride Month, and the members of the LGBT ( lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) community still feel marginalised. In the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh, an incident came to light wherein a woman had to switch her gender to be with her partner as their families did not approve of their relationship.Also Read - 14-Year-Old Teenager Mauled To Death By Tigress In UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

If reports are to be believed, two women, who were in a relationship tried all the possible means to convince the families, however, as their efforts went in vain, one of them decided to undergo surgery to change her gender.

India Today reported that a team of doctors at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj conducted the sex reassignment surgery, which would take another 1.5 years, following which she would become a man.

These incidents have happened time and again. The situation is such that the daily routine of the people of the community has become a struggle. June is celebrated worldwide as the Pride Month, but the community members and activists feel that the month’s significance is limited to marches and panel discussions without any concrete steps on the ground.