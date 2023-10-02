UP Begins Paddy Procurement For Kharif Season; Check New Rates Here

Lucknow: In a bid to support farmers and boost the Kharif procurement season of 2023-24, the Uttar Pradesh government has commenced the purchase of paddy. The food and civil supplies department aims to procure a total of 70 lakh tonnes of paddy this marketing season, and the paddy will be purchased at different minimum support prices (MSPs) depending on the quality of the crop. The procurement process is expected to benefit lakhs of farmers in the state, and it will also help to ensure that farmers receive a fair price for their produce, as per a report carried by news agency IANS.

Kharif Season Price Details

While common and grade A varieties will be procured at the rate of Rs 2,183 and Rs 2,203 per quintal, respectively. This will be higher than last year when common and grade A were purchased at Rs 2,040 and Rs 2,060 per quintal, respectively.

Procurement began in Bareilly, Moradabad, Meerut, Saharanpur, Agra, Aligarh, Jhansi and Hardoi, Sitapur and Lakhimpur of Lucknow division from Sunday.

When Will The Procurement For Kharif Season Begin?

The process will begin from November 1 in Lucknow region including Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Unnao, Chitrakoot, Kanpur, Ayodhya, Devipatan, Basti, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Mirzapur and Prayagraj. A state government spokesperson said that adequate arrangements have been made at the paddy purchase centres to ensure that farmers face no difficulties.

“Special instructions have been given to department officials and nodal agencies for this purpose,” he said. Notably, these centres, established near the farmers’ fields, have been geo-tagged with the help of Remote Sensing Application Centre (RSAC).

The procurement of paddy is a major initiative by the Uttar Pradesh government to support farmers and boost the agricultural economy of the state. The procurement process will help to ensure that farmers receive a fair price for their produce and that they are able to meet their financial needs.

Kharif Season In India

The Kharif season is the agricultural season in India that spans from June to October. It is the time when monsoon rains bring moisture to the land, allowing farmers to sow a variety of crops. The Kharif season is the most important agricultural season in India, as it accounts for over 70% of the country’s food grain production.

Some of the major Kharif crops grown in India include rice, maize, pulses, oilseeds, and cotton. Rice is the most important Kharif crop, and India is the world’s largest producer and consumer of rice

(With inputs from IANS)