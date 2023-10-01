Home

UP To Launch ‘Har Ghar Solar Abhiyan’ From Oct 2; Here’s How It Will Impact You

A solar energy camp will be organized on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary to encourage people in Uttar Pradesh to use solar energy. This is a step towards achieving the state government's target of installing 6,000 megawatts of solar rooftop plants in residential and commercial buildings under the Solar Energy Policy 2022.

'Har Ghar Solar Abhiyan' to be launched by UP government tomorrow (Image: ANI)

Lucknow: In order to promote solar energy in the state, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is going to organise ‘Har Ghar Solar Abhiyan’ in Lucknow and Varanasi for the entire month starting from October 2, marking the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, as per a report carried by IANS.

‘Har Ghar Solar Abhiyan’: How Does It Work

‘Har Ghar Solar Abhiyan’ Organisation Details

UPNEDA Director Anupam Shukla said that the first boot camp under ‘Har Ghar Solar Abhiyan’ will be organised at Vikas Bhawan in Lucknow and near the Municipal Corporation office in Varanasi.

He said that in this camp organised in the interest of consumers, along with residential and commercial consumers, concerned officers and employees of various other departments will also participate. Furthermore, people will receive comprehensive information about the installation of solar rooftop systems and the process for applying, as well as details about setting up net meters during the camp.

‘Har Ghar Solar Abhiyan’: All Details

The aim of this campaign is to promote use of solar energy and make efforts to achieve the target set by the Uttar Pradesh government under the Solar Energy Policy 2022 of Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) which aims to achieve 6000 megawatts of solar rooftop plant installations (residential/commercial).

“The aim of this campaign is to promote the use of solar energy and make efforts to achieve the target set by the Uttar Pradesh government under the Solar Energy Policy 2022 of the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA), which aims to achieve 6,000 megawatts of solar rooftop plant installations (residential/commercial),” according to a press release from the Chief Minister’s office.

Information regarding the application process and installation of net meter will be provided soon.

