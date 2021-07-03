New Delhi: The voting for Zila panchayat chairman posts in 53 districts of Uttar Pradesh will begin at 11 AM today. The polling will conclude at 3 PM, after which votes will be counted. Zila panchayat chairpersons are elected from among the elected members of zila panchayats of various districts. The four-phase panchayat polls concluded in the state in May. Also Read - UP Zila Panchayat Chunav 2021: From Candidate List to Result Date & Time - Here's All You Need to Know

BJP Set to Make Big Gain

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to gain big in the elections as it has managed to win Zila panchayat chairpersons seats in 21 districts even though it did not have the required numbers. Notably, the chairpersons of 22 zila panchayats in 22 districts of the state were declared elected unopposed on Tuesday. Of these, the ruling BJP bagged 21 seats, the Samajwadi Party won in Etawah. The seats were won, after the rival contestants, either withdrew from the fray or turned their support to the ruling party.

Districts Where BJP Candidates Elected Unopposed

The 17 districts where the BJP candidates got elected unopposed were Chitrakoot, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Moradabad, Lalitpur, Jhansi, Banda, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Mau and Varanasi. In Saharanpur, Bahraich, Pilibhit and Shahjahanpur, the BJP-supported candidates got a walkover after the opposition-backed candidates withdrew their nomination.

Akhilesh Accuses UP CM of Rigging Polls

Following the BJP’s victory, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has accused Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath of rigging the district panchayat chairpersons elections. Yadav stated that the Chief Minister’s undemocratic behaviour poses a threat to constitutional institutions.

“The CM has crossed all limits in rigging the district panchayat chairperson elections. His undemocratic conduct has posed a threat to the constitutional institutions in the state,” said the SP leader.

A direct contest between BJP and Opposition Candidates in 38 districts

In 38 districts, including Ayodhya and Mathura, the nerve centres of Hindutva politics, a direct contest will take place between the BJP and opposition-backed candidates.