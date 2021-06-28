UP Zila Panchayat Chunav 2021: All eyes are set on UP Zila Panchayat Chunav that is scheduled to be held on July 3, Saturday. The polling for the election of Zila panchayat chairpersons will begin at 11 AM and end at 3 pm. As per the notification issued by the State Election Commission of Uttar Pradesh, the counting of votes will be taken up on the same day.

Earlier on Saturday, nomination papers for the election to Zila panchayat chairperson posts were filed in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh. The SEC had fixed Saturday (June 26) as the date for filing nomination papers for the election in all the 75 districts of the state. According to reports received from different districts, candidates belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party, Apna Dal (S) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and independents filed their nomination papers. Sources in the SEC office said a detailed report of the nominations is being collected from all the districts and the details will be known later.

State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar said candidates can withdraw their nominations till June 29. As per a statement issued by the commission, senior officials have been made observers in all the districts to ensure peaceful and transparent polling and counting of the votes to the post of zila panchayat chiefs. All the observers have been asked to reach the headquarters of the districts assigned to them by July 2 morning and hold a meeting with local officials for making necessary arrangements for the polling and the counting, Kumar said.

How Zila Panchayat Chairpersons Are Elected?

Zila panchayat chairpersons are elected from among the elected members of Zila panchayats of various districts. For the uninitiated, four-phased panchayat polls were held in the state last month.

UP Zila Panchayat Chunav: Candidates List 2021

Hamirpur

Jayanti Rajput (BJP)

Vandana Yadav (SP)

​Mirzapur

Raju Kannojia (BJP)

Asha Devi (SP)

Ghazipur

Kusumlata Yadav (SP)

Sapna Singh (BJP)

Ballia

Supriya Choudhary (BJP)

Ambika Chaudhary (SP)

Hapur

Rekha Nagar (BJP)

Ruchi Yadav (SP)

Chandauli

Dinanath Sharma (BJP)

Tej Narayan Yadav (SP)

Sravasti

Daddan Mishra (BJP)

Archana Yadav (SP)

Dev Pratap Singh (Independent)

Gonda

Ghanshyam Mishra (BJP)

Moradabad ​

Amrin (SP)

Jhansi

Pawan Gautam (BJP)

Asha Gautam (SP)

Sultanpur

Usha Singh (BJP)

Kesha Yadav (SP)

Pilibhit

Dr Daljit Kaur’s wife Gurbhag Singh (BJP)

Swami Pravakta Nand (SP)

Raebareli

Ranjana Choudhary (BJP)

Aarti Singh (Congress)

Mathura

Kishan Choudhary (BJP)

Rajendra Singh Sikarwar (RLD)

Gorakhpur

Sadhna Singh (BJP)

Firozabad

Ruchi Yadav (SP)

Harshita Singh (BJP)

Muzaffarnagar

Satendra Balyan (Bharatiya Kisan Union and Alliance)

Veerpal Nirwal (BJP)

SP nominees were ‘prevented’ from filing nomination papers, claims party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleged that his party’s nominees were ‘prevented’ from filing nomination papers at many places. The party also removed district unit presidents in 11 districts with immediate effect.

These are the districts where its (Samajwadi Party’s) nominees could not file their nominations, party sources said. SP president Yadav, in a tweet, alleged, “The way in which the BJP government has prevented the Samajwadi Party candidates from filing nominations for the election of panchayat chairperson in Gorakhpur and elsewhere, it is a new administrative tactic of the defeated BJP to win the election. The people will not even give as many seats in the Assembly to the BJP as they will make panchayat chiefs.”