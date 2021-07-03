Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday registered a massive victory in zila panchayat elections by winning 67 seats out of a total of 75. On the other hand, Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) has just managed to get just six seats and others won only four seats. As per updates from the EC, the elections on 53 seats began at 11 AM on Saturday and continued till 3 PM. However, the counting of votes began right after 3 PM. Also Read - UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2021 Announced: Check Dates Here and Official Notice Here

As per updates, the chairpersons of 22 zila panchayats in 22 districts of Uttar Pradesh were declared elected unopposed on Tuesday. The BJP has won 21 seats, while the Samajwadi Party grabbed one seat in Etawah. The EC did not announce the party affiliation of the winning candidates but the BJP later claimed victory over 21 seats and the SP over one seat of the Etawah district.

It must be noted that the districts where zila panchayat chairpersons won unopposed include Saharanpur, Bahraich, Etawah, Chitrakoot, Agra, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Moradabad, Lalitpur, Jhansi, Banda, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Mau, Varanasi, Pilibhit and Shahjahanpur.

Reacting to the massive win, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated all the BJP candidates for landslide victory. He asserted that it was an outcome of the welfare policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a tweet in hindi, the chief minister said, “The historic victory of the BJP in the election to the posts of zila panchayat chairpersons in Uttar Pradesh is the result of the public welfare policies of the respected prime minister. This is the manifestation of public confidence in the good governance that has been established in Uttar Pradesh. Thanks to all the people of the state and a hearty congratulations for the victory,” he said.

In another tweet, Adityanath congratulated the victorious candidates.

“Hearty congratulations to all the winning candidates for the post of zila panchayat chairpersons in the three-tier panchayat elections. This victory of yours will give more strength to the panchayati raj system in India. Best wishes to all of you for a bright tenure,” he said.

यूपी जिला पंचायत चुनाव में भाजपा की शानदार विजय विकास, जनसेवा और कानून के राज के लिए जनता जनार्दन का दिया हुआ आशीर्वाद है।

इसका श्रेय मुख्यमंत्री योगी जी की नीतियों और पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं के अथक परिश्रम को जाता है। यूपी सरकार और भाजपा संगठन को इसके लिए हार्दिक बधाई। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 3, 2021

The panchayat polls or those for district panchayat chiefs are not held on a party symbol but candidates enjoy the tacit support of various parties. Zila panchayat chiefs are elected from among the elected members of zila panchayats. The four-phase panchayat polls concluded in the state last month.