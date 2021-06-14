New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday announced the dates for the three-tier UP District Panchayat President election 2021. The elections will be held from June 15 to July 3, 2021. The panchayat elections were held in 75 districts of UP in four phases. The first phase was held on April 15, second on April 19, third on April 26 and fourth on April 29.

According to the State Election Commissioner, polling is to be held on six District Panchayat posts in Rae Bareli, Unnao, Lakhimpur Kheri, Varanasi and Badaun. For the remaining Panchayat members, 665 nomination papers were received for 186 posts. Of these, 31 were canceled during investigation and 73 withdrew. After 446 panchayat members were elected unopposed, elections are now being held on 137 posts. Similarly, 714 nominations were received for the vacant 156 posts of Pradhan. Of these, 8 nomination papers were canceled, 97 withdrew their names. After the election of 26 pradhans went unopposed, polling is being held for 128 posts.

For 2,27,504 posts of Gram Panchayat members, 2,51,585 nomination papers were filed. Of these, 7,405 nomination papers were canceled during scrutiny and 7,644 candidates withdrew. After this, 2,06,941 Gram Panchayat members were elected unopposed, now voting is being conducted on 14,179 vacant posts.

A look at the results of UP Zilla Panchayat elections 2021

Out of total 3,050 seats in 75 districts of UP, independents have won more than ruling BJP and SP. Of 3,047 seats of district panchayat members, SP got 759, BJP – 768, BSP – 319, Congress – 125, RLD – 69, AAP – 64 and Independents got 944 seats. One thing to note is that most of the candidates who won as Independents contested the elections out of disappointment over not getting tickets from the ruling party BJP. Similarly, many members of the Samajwadi Party did not get the party symbol. They too got angry, entered the fray and won the election. The major thing is that now the role of independents will be the most important in the district panchayat president elections of Uttar Pradesh. They will now decide who will be the next district panchayat presidents.