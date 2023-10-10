Home

Uttar Pradesh

UP’s Safe City Project: Phase 1 Launched With 22,000 Cameras! Check All Details Here

The Safe City project under CM Yogi Adityanath is expected to make Uttar Pradesh a safer place for all residents, especially women and children. The project will also help to deter crime and make it easier for the police to investigate and solve crimes.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo : ANI)

Noida: The government of Uttar Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is working quickly to implement the Safe City project in the state. This project will involve the installation of approximately 22,000 cameras in various cities to improve surveillance and security.

In the first phase of the project, the Home Department has identified 21,968 cameras for integration in 17 municipal corporations and Gautam Buddh Nagar. Out of these, 15,732 cameras have already been seamlessly integrated into the control room infrastructure.

Safe City Project Of Uttar Pradesh

The Safe City project is expected to make Uttar Pradesh a safer place for all residents, especially women and children. The project will also help to deter crime and make it easier for the police to investigate and solve crimes.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in July said that Uttar Pradesh will be the first state in the country to have 18 ‘safe cities’, providing a conducive environment for the safety and development of every resident of the state, according to a statement.

Safe City Project: List Of Cities Covered

“All the 17 Municipal Corporations and Gautam Budh Nagar should be developed as ‘Safe Cities’ in the first phase in next three months Manage finance for this through inter-departmental coordination,” Adityanath said during a review meeting here.

In the second phase, municipalities of 57 district headquarters, and then in the third phase, 143 municipalities, should be linked to the Safe City project, he added. Special branding should also be done by putting a signboard of ‘Safe City’ at the entrance of all such cities. In this way, Uttar Pradesh will be the first state in the country to have the highest number of safe cities, the Chief Minister said.

The state government is determined to provide a conducive environment for the safety and development of every citizen of the state, he said adding that the efforts made in this direction in the last six years have yielded promising results.

“Today, every woman and every businessman is safe in the state. People have a sense of security. For this belief to stay, we have to be in alert mode 24×7. The Safe City Project is proving to be extremely useful in fulfilling the resolve to ensure women’s safety, dignity, and self-reliance,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

