Bijnor: A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district allegedly set a religious place at a village on fire as he was upset with God for not fulfilling his wish. Bhure, a.k.a Iqram, was apparently in an inebriated state when he caused the blaze at Puraini village. Nagina police arrested him on Sunday.Also Read - 2 Party Offices Of CPM Set On Fire In Agartala, Several Vehicles Torched, Party Blames BJP

Dharamveer Singh, Bijnor superintendent of police (SP), said, Iqram, was living at Padali village in Dhampur area. He often frequented the religious place. Disappointed that his wish had not been fulfilled, he went there on the intervening night of August 23 and 24 in an inebriated condition and set the offerings made by devotees on fire. Also Read - Massive Fire Breaks Out at Plastic Godown in Ludhiana's Field Ganj | WATCH

Villagers were furious when they saw burnt remains and lodged a complaint with the police. Also Read - Delhi AIIMS Becomes First Hospital To Have Fire Station Inside Hospital Premises