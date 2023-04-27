Home

UPSRTC Ticketing Website Gets Hacked; Restoration To Take About 10 Days

Restoration work is underway and it is likely to take around 10 days to start online bookings again.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation’s (UPSRTC) website was hacked on Wednesday leading to online bookings through the state run bus service coming to a standstill. According to a government statement quoted by news agency PTI, the UPSRTC website was hacked at around 2 am on Wednesday by some foreign hackers. Restoration work is underway and it is likely to take around 10 days to start online bookings again.

The company has also taken legal action in this matter at its Navi Mumbai headquarters.

Over the course of the next seven to 10 days, UPSRTC’s 115 depots and all 20 zones will gradually regain access to the online ticketing system, according to the statement.

“The transport corporation’s buses are being operated through manual ticketing, so that the operation of the buses is not affected. Regional officers have been asked to monitor bus stands and depots for 24 hours,” it said.

The government has decided to do a third-party security audit for all the applications and web portals managed by the company, it said.

