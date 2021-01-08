Noida: The chief executive officer of a Delhi-based celebrity management firm was allegedly carjacked by three armed assailants at gunpoint on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway in Sector 129 on Wednesday night, The Times of India reported. This is the fourth major case of carjacking within 12 months in Noida. Also Read - Tractor Rally Hits Traffic on Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Farmers March Towards Delhi

According to the TOI report, Mohsin Khan, 31, owns Celewish Media Private Limited in Delhi's Okhla area. He was returning to his home in Sector 75, Noida from his hometown in Rajasthan's Dholpur. He halted on the Greater Noida-Noida carriageway of the expressway around 9.40pm to answer a Zoom call. That was when the trio targeted him, he said.

"The three assailants, who seemed to be locals and were aged between 28 and 30 years, suddenly arrived at the spot and surrounded my car from both sides. One of them came to my right side and pointed a pistol at me. The other two came from the left and threatened to shoot me if I did not unlock the car. As soon as I opened the vehicle, they got in," Khan was quoted as saying.

One of the assailants allegedly thrashed him while another pushed him, snatched the car keys and started driving the vehicle. “They checked my car’s dashboard and snatched my wallet containing Rs 8,000 as well as a mobile phone and a laptop. Later, they returned my phone after destroying the SIM card and the laptop before dumping me on the road and throwing my luggage out of the moving car,” he alleged.

He said that he escaped any major injuries since the car was travelling at a slow speed, “else I could have been run over by another speeding vehicle plying on the expressway”.

He alleged that while there were multiple CCTV cameras installed at the spot where he was robbed of his car, police have not been able to track his vehicle so far.

Expressway SHO Yogesh Malik told TOI that they were checking the CCTV footage. “The pictures are, however, unclear since the crime took place in the dark of night. An FIR has been lodged for loot against unknown assailants and we are trying to track down the accused,” he said.

Last year, Gaurav Chandel, a healthcare firm executive, and Akshay Kalra, a BTech student at Amity University, had fallen victim to fatal carjackings, sparking concerns over residents’ safety, especially at night.