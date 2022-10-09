Noida: In the wake of the heavy rainfall alert in Uttar Pradesh and nearby regions including the national capital, several districts/cities have declared a holiday for schools today, October 10, Monday. All government and private schools till class 12 across in Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, and Agra will remain closed.Also Read - Amidst Heavy Rain, Meerut Resident's Car Falls Into Drain Due To Waterlogging On Roads

“Cities including Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur & Agra shut schools for all children up to class XII owing to a warning of heavy rainfall issued by the weather department for Oct 10. The state has already been witnessing incessant rainfalls in the past few day,” news agency ANI reported. Also Read - Ravan Dahan Celebrations Affected as Heavy Rains Continue to Lash Kanpur City in UP

Earlier today, the UP Government had ordered closure of all schools in Aligarh till Class 12 due to the heavy downpour in past 24 hours. The schools will remain closed till October 12. District Magistrate Indra Veer Singh announced the decision, which covers all schools affiliated to AMU, through a statement. Also Read - Lucknow Rains: 9 Dead As Wall Of Army Enclave Collapses; Schools Shut Amid Severe Waterlogging

Schools Closed In Following UP Cities:

Due to heavy downpour predictions schools in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including the capital Lucknow, will remain shut tomorrow, i.e., Monday, October 10. This information was shared by District School Inspector Dr. Dharamveer Singh. He informed all school directors that there will be holidays in all the government and private schools in the district due to the heavy rainfall. The districts where schools will remain closed are: