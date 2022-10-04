Kanpur/Lucknow (UP): In two separate incidents reported from Lucknow and Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, 10 persons were missing and feared drowned on Tuesday, said the police.Also Read - Eight Polytechnic Students of Jhansi Get Life Term For Raping Minor 2 Years Ago

While four youths went missing in the Gomti river in Lucknow during idol immersion, six persons, including four girls, are feared drowned in Bilhaur in Kanpur.

The youths in Lucknow reportedly drowned during idol immersion when they lost their balance in the boat.

In Kanpur, four girls waded into the water and then slipped into the river. Two youths who had accompanied them, jumped into the river to rescue the girls. All are missing.

Rescue operations have started in both places and senior police officials are supervising the divers.

(With IANS inputs)