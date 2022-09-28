Unnao: A 23-year-old man was allegedly buried alive by his uncle and his three aides at Tajpur village in the Bangarmau area in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh. It was allegedly done in an attempt to attract people to the site during Navratri and earn money through donations.Also Read - After Frequent Taunts About Her Dark Skin, Woman Kills Husband With Axe, Chops Off Genitals

The police rescued Shubham Goswami, a devout on Sunday night and arrested his uncle Munna Lal Pandey along with three others, identified as Prabhashankar Shukla, Satish Chandra and Shivkesh Dixit. Also Read - Gunmen Ambush High School in Philadelphia; Teen Killed, 4 Wounded in Shooting after Football Scrimmage

Goswami alleged that his uncle had told him that he will be given a ‘bhoo samadhi’, a funeral usually reserved for saints, in which they are buried and not cremated. The grave then becomes a shrine regularly visited by followers and disciples of the saint. Pandey had allegedly tried to burry Goswami in order to attract people, who would be offering money, flowers and prasad. Goswami has accused his uncle and the three others of an attempt to kill him. Also Read - Gold Rates Fall Again, Silver Rates Too, On Wednesday. Check Latest Prices In Top Indian Cities

A case has been registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC.