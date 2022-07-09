Mathura: In a suspected case of food poisoning, 24 people fell ill in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura on Saturday after having food at a wedding, police said. Chief Medical Officer Ajay Kumar Verma said the ‘baraat’ of one Nandu had gone to Nathu ki Garhi village in Agra on Friday from Parkham (Beri) village under the Farah police station area here. Some of the guests returned home at night.Also Read - UPHESC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022: Register For 917 Posts Before August 7| Check Eligibility Here

These people did not wake up in the morning and were found unconscious by their family members. They were rushed to the nearest primary health centre and a health department team was called in for treatment, he said. All the patients are out of danger. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of food poisoning, he added.

Later, one of the patients told officials that mango juice was served with dinner at the wedding and he felt sleepy after having it, the police said. Verma said it was learnt that the bridegroom also fell unconscious last night after having food at the wedding and is still in Agra.