Lucknow: A total of five persons died and two others were injured in Dohrighat area of Uttar Pradesh's Mau district after a car skidded off the road and fell into a gorge late Saturday night. Out of the seven people in the car, five people died on the spot, while those injured were rushed to the nearby hospital and are undergoing treatment.

The deceased included three children. The police have sent the bodies for post mortem. According to reports, the deceased were headed to meet their relatives from Phulwaria village in Gorakhpur district.

Taking cognizance of the incident, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief and extended condolences to the families of the victims. The Chief Minister has asked to assure proper treatment of the injured.