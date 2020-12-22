New Delhi: In a tragic incident, five people were charred to death when a car in which they were traveling in caught fire after hitting a container truck on Agra-Lucknow expressway in the wee hours of Tuesday. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Rs 60,000 Salary, Allowance, Many Benefits | Apply For These Jobs Today

If reports are to be believed, the container truck was coming from the wrong direction.

"We are trying to reach out to next of the kin of the victims. The truck driver is missing," news agency ANI quoted DM Prabhu N Singh as saying.