7 Of Bihar Family Dead, 2 Critical As Truck Rams Car In UP’s Jaunpur

The family was travelling from their native Sitamarhi in Bihar to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh to the visit the home of a prospective bride for one of their sons when their car collided with a truck in Jaunpur district.

Image: X (former Twitter)

Uttar Pradesh Accident: In a tragic accident, seven members of a family from Bihar died while two others sustained severe injuries after the car they were travelling in, collided with a truck in Gaurabadshahpur area of Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

According to the police, the family had travelled from their native Sitamarhi in Bihar to UP’s Prayagraj to the visit the home of a prospective bride for one of their sons.

The entire family was travelling in a SUV car when it rammed into a truck near the Prasad Tirahe of the Gaurabadshahpur police station area, resulting in the death of six occupants in the vehicle. Later, another family member died during treatment at a medical facility.

Visuals shared on social media platforms showed the mangled wreckage of the car which provides an estimation of the impact of the collision that turned the vehicle into a heap of scrap metal.

#UttarPradesh jaunpur news: Horrific road accident in Jaunpur, massive collision between truck and car, 6 people died and 3 injured #UPNews #Jaunpur #RoadAccident pic.twitter.com/Cq7igpLG01 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 10, 2024

“Six people were killed in the collision which took place near the Prasad Tirahe of the Gaurabadshahpur police station area. Upon receiving police team from Prayagraj was rushed to the scene. Three people have been injured, they have critical injuries,” said an official.

He said the family was travelling from Bihar’s Sitamarhi to Prayagraj for marriage purposes when their car met an accident with a truck.

#WATCH | Jaunpur, UP: Additional SP Brijesh Kumar Gautam says, "For marriage purposes, a family was going from Bihar's Sitamarhi to Prayagraj when their car met an accident with a truck. Six out of nine people died during treatment at the district hospital and three were sent to… pic.twitter.com/nQyO9uAB5U — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2024

“Six out of nine people died during treatment at the district hospital and three were sent to the BHU, Varanasi where one more died,” said Additional SP, Jaunpur, Brijesh Kumar Gautam.

The deceased were identified as Anil Sharma (36), Gajadhar Sharma (60), Jawahar Sharma (55), Sonam (32), Gautam (18) and Rinki (33), police said, initially.

#WATCH | Jaunpur, UP | District Hospital doctor VK Sonkar says, "In an accident case, six unknown bodies were brought here, two women and four men for postmortem. Nine people were in the car when it collided with a truck. Three have been referred to the BHU, Varanasi…" pic.twitter.com/wVzyQHxr4Y — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2024

They said that three other members of the family were grievously injured in the accident and were referred to Varanasi Trauma Center for treatment. Two of the injured were identified as Meena Sharma (40) and Yug Sharma (9) while the third is a man aged 25, police said, adding that all those involved in the tragic accident belonged to the same family and were residents of Sitamarhi in Bihar.

“A case has been registered and legal proceedings are underway,” ASP Gautam said.

(With inputs from agencies)

