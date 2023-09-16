Home

On Camera: UP Schoolgirl Falls Off Cycle As Miscreants Pull Dupatta, Crushed To Death As Bike Runs Her Over

The video showed the 17-year-old victim, identified as Nancy Patel, riding a bicycle while on her way back from school when two bike-borne men, Shahnawaz and Arbaaz, pulled on her dupatta, causing her to lose balance and fall off her bicycle.

Screengrab from CCTV footage shared on X.

New Delhi: A horrifying incident has come to the fore from Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkarnagar where a schoolgirl was crushed to death under a motorcycle after some miscreants pulled on her dupatta (scarf), causing her to fall off her bicycle and being run over by bike rider on a busy road.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras and the footage has gone viral on social media platforms. The video showed the 17-year-old victim, identified as Nancy Patel, riding a bicycle while on her way back from school when two bike-borne men, Shahnawaz and Arbaaz, pulled on her dupatta, causing her to lose balance and fall off her bicycle.

In UP's Ambedkarnagar, a purported CCTV video shows a 17-yr-old girl returning from school on a bicycle was waylaid by miscreants who pulled her "duptta". The girl lost control and was hit by another motorist from behind. The girl died. pic.twitter.com/6Uek1No2jG — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 16, 2023

As soon as she fell off the cycle, she was run over by a motorcycle, allegedly being driven by one of the accused men, the CCTV clip showed.

Police said that Nancy was rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. The deceased was a student at the Ramraji Inter College in Hirapur

An official said that based on a complaint filed by Nancy’s father at the local police station, an FIR was registered against three men. As per the complaint, on Friday, the victim was heading home from school at around 3:30 PM in the afternoon when she was waylaid by the three accused, identified as Shahnawaz, Arbaaz, and Faisal.

Arbaaz and Shahnawaz pulled her dupatta, causing her to fall off her cycle while the third accused, Faisal, allegedly ran her over with his bike, the FIR stated.

“A case has been registered based on the complaint filed by the victim’s family. The accused individuals, who were named in the complaint, have been arrested,” police officer Sanjay Kumar Rai said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, early reports of the incident suggested that Nancy had been run over by a bike rider near Tanda town in the Hirapur market are while she was returning home from school. The accused driver was nabbed by bystanders and handed over to the police, they said.

However, later, after CCTV footage of the incident emerged, it revealed that Nancy had been a victim of harassment by the accused men which led to the fatal accident in which she was killed.

