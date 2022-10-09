Meerut: Rains returned in North India after a break of two-weeks and disrupted life in Delhi-NCR, West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted very heavy rainfall in UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh for next two days. As rains halted traffic on roads and caused water-logging in some parts, there were instances where lack of proper infrastructure made life uncomfortable for citizens.Also Read - Schools Across Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra Lucknow, Kanpur Closed Today Due to Rain

As it rained in Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring areas on Sunday, a resident's car fell into a drain due to waterlogging on road.

Meerut, UP | Locals rescue car driver after his running car fell into drain due to waterlogging on road Wrote to municipal commission about broken wall (beside drain), that has to be reconstructed, but action only on paper & not in reality: Pawan Chaudhary, Councillor, Ward-29 pic.twitter.com/9glng576R1 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 9, 2022



Locals rescued the car after it completely submerged in water in the drain during rain. The wall beside the drain was broken through which Pawan Chaudhary’s car fell into the drain with flowing water.

The resident of Meerut said he has written to the Municipal Corporation about the broken wall but to no avail.

Meanwhile, the Indian Met Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh from October 9 to October 11.

Heavy rainfall spell likely to continue over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan during next 2 days.

Heavy rainfall spell over Tamilnadu & Rayalaseema during next 5 days and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Telangana during next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/DFlMYJTQIo — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 9, 2022

Delhi on the other hand is supposedly going to have some respite from heavy rain from October 10 onwards, as per the Met Department.