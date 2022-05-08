Aligarh: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a policeman who is related to her family in the village near Atrauli in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh. The accused policeman, who was posted in the Bulandshahr district, was suspended on Sunday after a report from the Aligarh senior superintendent of police was sent about the incident that took place on Friday. According to the police, the girl is from Kasgunj district, and she was visiting a relative in the village near Atrauli.Also Read - Bareilly School Keeps Kids as Hostage Over Non-payment of Fees, Police Yet to File Case

The accused policeman, who is related to the family, had gone to the village as well, and on Friday night, he took the girl to a neighbouring village on his motorcycle and allegedly raped her, the officials said. Also Read - UP Dalit Girl Thrashed By Teacher For Drinking Water From Pitcher Kept For Teaching Staff

Later, he also allegedly threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed it to anyone, and fled the spot, according to the FIR. However. the minor somehow managed to return to her relative’s place and informed them about the incident, following which a case was registered at the Atrauli police station. Also Read - You Will Soon Be Able To Host Birthday Parties In Noida Metro: Check Ticket Prices And Other FAQs

The accused was arrested on Saturday evening, and the girl was admitted to a hospital for a medical examination. A senior police officer said a case under relevant sections of the IPC and the POSCO Act was filed against the policeman after the medical report confirmed the rape charge.

The incident came to light days after a 13-year-old rape survivor was allegedly raped again by the in-charge of a police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur when she had gone there to register a complaint. The accused official, Station House Officer Tilakdhari Saroj, was arrested on May 4, while all cops posted at the police station, where the alleged incident took place, were removed from duty.

(With PTI inputs)