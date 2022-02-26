Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 5th Phase Polling: The stage is set for the voting as Uttar Pradesh will go to the fifth phase of Assembly polls on Sunday with voting to be held in 61 constituencies, majorly covering the eastern region of the state. For this purpose, the State Election Commission has completed all necessary preparations. The prominent constituencies that will go to the polls include Ayodhya, Amethi, Tiloi, Salon (SC), Jagdishpur (SC) and Chitrakoot. These assembly seats are spread across 12 districts of the state. The polling for the seven-phase Assembly Elections in UP will end on March 7 while the counting of votes is scheduled on March 10.Also Read - Here is Why Ayodhya's Chandan is Famous Among Devotees From Across The Nation

The prominent leaders from all political parties including the BJP, Samajwadi Party and the Congress have concluded campaigns on Friday to woo the voters. In the 5th phase, over 2.24 crore voters will decide the fate of 692 candidates in the state.

Date of polling, counting, and poll timings:

Date of Polling: Sunday, 27 February 2022 Also Read - Lucknow Eyes To Achieve 100 Per Cent Voter Turnout, Plans To Offer These Perks To Electorates | Details

Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March 2022

Polling Time: The voting will be held between 7 am and 6 pm

List of constituencies going to polls for 5th phase of voting:

Ayodhya

Tiloi

Salon (SC)

Jagdishpur (SC)

Amethi

Sultanpur

Sadar

Lambhua

Kunda

Kadipur (SC)

Chitrakoot

Patti

Manikpur

Rampur Khas

Babaganj (SC)

Vishwanath Ganj

Pratapgarh

Sirathu

Manjhanpur (SC)

Chail

Isauli Gauriganj Phaphamau

Matera

Raniganj

Bahraich

Soraon (SC)

Pratappur

Handia

Meja

Karachhana

Allahabad North

Allahabad South

Allahabad West

Bara (SC)

Koraon (SC)

Ram Nagar

Kursi

Barabanki

Katra Bazar

Phulpur

Dariyabad

Rudauli

Haidergarh (SC)

Milkipur (SC)

Goshainganj

Balha (SC)

Nanpara

Mahasi

Payagpur

Kaiserganj

Bhinga

Shrawasti

Mehnaun

Gonda

Bikapur

Colonelganj

Tarabganj

Mankapur (SC)

Zaidpur (SC)

Gaura

List of key candidates

Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya is contesting from the Sirathu seat against Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) candidate Pallavi Patel, Siddharth Nath Singh from the Allahabad West seat, Rajendra Singh alias Moti Singh from the Patti (Pratapgarh) seat, Nand Gopal Gupta Nadi from the Allahabad South seat, Ramapati Shastri from the Mankapur seat, sitting MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya from the Kunda seat against Samajwadi Party’s Gulshan Yadav, Apna Dal (K) leader Krishna Patel from the Pratapgarh seat and Congress leader Aradhana Mishra Mona from the Rampur Khas seat.

The voters must note that in the first four phases, polling was held on February 10, February 14, February 20 and February 23 respectively, and the fate of candidates for a total of 231 seats have been sealed. However, the last three phases of voting will be held on February 27, March 3 and March 7 respectively.