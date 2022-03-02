UP Assembly Election 2022 6th Phase Latest Update: It is a day of litmus test for Yogi Adityanath, and Swami Prasad Maurya as 57 assembly constituencies across 10 districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh are going to polls in the crucial 6th Phase on Thursday. In this phase, the fate of 676 candidates will be sealed as the election enters the penultimate phase.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Full List of Constituencies Voting in 6th Phase of Elections Tomorrow

In this phase, Yogi Adityanath, who has been an MP from Gorakhpur several times, will be contesting his first-ever assembly election from this seat. Notably, Gorakhpur Sadar seat has been BJP's stronghold for nearly 31 years. In the 2017 election, Yogi Adityanath entered the state Assembly through the Legislative Council.

Notably, these 57 assembly segments, of which 11 are reserved, are crucial for the BJP. In the 2017 assembly polls, it had won 46 of these seats.

Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh Ajay Kumar Shukla said the campaign for the sixth phase ended at 6 PM on Tuesday and all preparations for voting have been completed.

Key candidates: Among the 676 candidates in the fray this time are Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban fighting his first assembly polls, state Congress president Lallu from Tamkuhi Raj seat and Swami Prasad Maurya, who quit as BJP minister to join the Samajwadi Party, from Fazilnagar.

Apart from CM Adityanath, other BJP contestants in the fray include agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi (Pathardeva), education minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi (Itwa), health minister Jai Pratap Singh (Bansi), state ministers Shree Ram Chauhan (Khajani) and Jai Prakash Nishad (Rudrapur).

The BJP in the 2017 election had won 47 out of the total 61 seats and the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party could bag only two and five seats respectively. The Congress, Apna Dal and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), on the other hand, secured just one seat each.

As per the updates from the EC, a total of 2,14,62,816 voters, including 1,14,63,113 males, 99,98,383 females and 1,320 third genders are going to vote in 10 districts — Ambedkar Nagar, Gorakhpur, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria and Ballia – from 7 am till 6 pm.

The seats, which are going to polls in the 6th phase include Katehari, Tanda Atapur (SC), Jalalpur, Albarpur, Tulsibur, Gainsari, Utrauta, Balrampur (SC), Shohratparti, Kapilvastu (SC), Bansi ftwa Domariyagan, Harraiya, Kapitangani Rathalai, Busti Sadar Mahadewa (SC) Mendawal Khalilabad Dhanghata (SC), Pharenda Nautanwa, Siswa Maha (SC), Patryra Caimplyarganj, Potaich, Gorakhpa Urban Corakhpur Rizal, Sahajawa, Khajani (SC) Chauri Chaura, Bansgaon (SC), Chillupar, Khadda, Padrauma, Tamadi Raj, Enzillagot Kushinagar, Hata, Ramkisla (5C), Rudrapur, Pathardeva, Hampu Kafkhana, Bhatpar Rani Salempur (SC), Bathal, Belthara Road Rasta, Skandarpu, Phepitina, Ballia Nagar, Bandin and Bairya. It should be noted that the maximum number of candidates are in Tulsipur, Gorakhpur Rural and Padrauna and the least are in Salempur.

The key candidates contesting against CM Yogi Adityanath are Samajwadi Party’s Subhavati Shukla, wife of former BJP vice-president Late Upendra Dutt Shukla. Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad is also the candidate of Azad Samaj Party from this seat. BSP’s Khwaja Shamsuddin and Congress’s Chetna Pandey are other contestants from this seat.