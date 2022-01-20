New Delhi: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Aazad has decided to contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh election 2022 against chief minister Yogi Adityanth from Gorakhpur Sadar seat. The announcement was made by Azad Samaj Party on Thursday on Twitter.Also Read - UP Election 2022 | Mulayam Singh Yadav Imprisoned By Akhilesh Yadav: Brother-In-Law Pramod Gupta Joins BJP

“National President of Azad Samaj Party Kashiram, Chandra Shekhar Azad ji will contest the assembly elections from Gorakhpur Sadar (322)”, the party tweeted and shared a letter. Also Read - UP Election 2022: 16 Women In Congress' Second List Of 41 Candidates For Upcoming Polls

Also Read - 2022 Uttar Pradesh Election: AIMIM Releases Third List Of 7 Candidates

Earlier, the BJP had fielded CM Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur. CM Yogi will be the second leader to contest from the district as a Chief Minister after Tribhuvan Narayan Singh, who lost in 1971. Gorakhpur is the hometown of Adityanath. He had been the MP from the Lok Sabha seat since 1998 until he became the chief minister in 2017.