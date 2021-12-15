Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: With the Assembly poll season in top gear, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has started its customary visits to the poll-bound states, indicating clearly that announcement of poll schedule in five states—Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand are not far away. Earlier in the day, Chief election commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra visited Punjab to assess poll preparedness.Also Read - Travelling To Uttar Pradesh? Read These Latest Guidelines Issued by Yogi Govt Amid Omicron Scare

Thereafter, a team of the poll panel could visit Goa sometime next week and Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Manipur later. The poll panel would meet state officials and other stakeholders to assess the ground situation.

For the unversed, the Commission usually visits poll-bound states before announcing the election schedule. Updating voters list and adherence to Covid-protocol are some of the issues which the Commission could assess. The EC team may also meet representatives of political parties during its visit.

Meanwhile, reports have claimed that the poll panel could announce the schedule of the Uttar Pradesh elections next m0nth, most probably after January 5. Furthermore, it stated that the poll panel is mulling to complete the election process by the first week of Feb-March.

Sources close to the poll panel said that this time elections in UP could be held in 7-8 phases. In 2017 as well, the poll panel had conducted Vidhan Sabha Chunav in Uttar Pradesh in 7 phases from 11 February to 8 March.

While the term of the Uttar Pradesh assembly ends in May next year, the terms of the legislative assemblies of the other four states end on different dates in March 2022.