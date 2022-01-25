Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: The Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday released the first list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 and fielded Sushil Kashyap from Rohaniya constituency. According to the list, Manoj Verma has been fielded from Goshainganj constituency.Also Read - BJP's Final List of Remaining Candidates for UP, Manipur and Punjab Polls Likely to be Announced After CEC Meet Today

On the other hand, Dr Arvind Patel will contest from Marihan and Anita Kosh from Ghorawal. As per the list, Rabiya Begum will fight from Bangarmau and Neeraj Singh Patel will contest from Pratappur constituency. Also Read - UP Assembly Polls 2022: Race For Tickets Put Family Relations To Test

Full list of candidates: Also Read - Sirathu: DyCM Keshav Maurya Faces Protests in His Constituency

Last week, the JD(U) decided to go solo in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls after it did not get any “positive response” from the BJP on its proposal for a pre-poll alliance, a report by TOI claimed.

Earlier this month, the Election Commission had announced the dates for assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022 will be held from February 10 in seven phases and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Here’s Full Schedule: Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022

PHASE 1

Issue of notification: January 14

Last date of nomination: January 21

Scrutiny of nominations: January 24

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 27

Date of Poll: February 10

Date of counting: March 10

PHASE 2

Issue of notification: January 21

Last date of nomination: January 28

Scrutiny of nomination: January 29

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31

Date of poll: February 14

Date of counting: March 10

PHASE 3

Issue of notification: January 25

Last date of nomination: February 1

Scrutiny of nomination: February 2

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: February 4

Date of poll: February 20

Date of counting: March 10

PHASE 4

Issue of notification: January 27

Last date of nomination: February 3

Scrutiny of nomination: February 4

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: February 7

Date of poll: February 23

Date of counting: March 10

PHASE 5

Issue of notification: February 1

Last date of nomination: February 8

Scrutiny of nomination: February 9

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: February 11

Date of poll: February 27

Date of counting: March 10

PHASE 6

Issue of notification: February 4

Last date of nomination: February 11

Scrutiny of nomination: February 14

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: February 16

Date of poll: March 3

Date of counting: March 10

PHASE 7

Issue of notification: February 10

Last date of nomination: February 17

Scrutiny of nomination: February 18

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: February 21

Date of poll: March 7

Date of counting: March 10

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls this time are likely to witness a four-cornered fight among the ruling BJP, Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party, the Congress and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party.