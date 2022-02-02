Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday released the list of 12 candidates for the UP Assembly Elections 2022. As per the list, Vijma Yadav has been fielded from Pratappur, and Amarnath Maurya will contest from Allahabad West. The SP has also fielded Raiish Chandra Shukla from Allahabad South. The list includes other candidates such as Haidergarh Rammagan Rawat and Kaiserganj Masood Alam Khan.Also Read - NCP Releases List of 24 Star Campaigners For Goa Assembly Elections 2022 | Details Here

As per the list, Mohammad Ramzan has been fielded from Matera, Indrani Verma from Bhinga, Mohammad Aslam Raini from Shravasti. In this list of 12 candidates of SP, there are 2 women, one Brahmin, 2 Yadav and 3 Muslim candidate. Also Read - Mamata Extends Support to Akhilesh For Assembly Polls, Says Will Contest From UP in 2024 For Lok Sabha

List of 12 candidates: Also Read - Deoband: Will BJP's Hindutva Push Help Lotus Bloom in Western UP?

Earlier in the day, the Samajwadi Party released a list of three more candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. As per the SP’s new candidate list, Swami Prasad Maurya who left the ruling BJP for the Samajwadi Party, will contest the upcoming elections from Kushinagar’s Fazilnagar seat, instead of his stronghold of Padrauna.

He was the sitting MLA from Padrauna and has held the seat since 2007, for four straight terms overall had dared Congress-turned-BJP leader RPN Singh to contest from there.

It must be noted that RPN Singh, who was a big leader of Congress, had a few days ago joined BJP. It is being discussed that RPN Singh will contest from Padrauna on the BJP ticket. In the Lok Sabha elections 2009, Singh had defeated Maurya from the Kushinagar parliamentary seat.

As per the announcement of the EC, Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in seven phases, beginning February 10, while the counting of votes will take place on March 10. The polling for rounds 2-7 will be conducted on February 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7.