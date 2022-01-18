UP Assembly Election 2022: After registering a landslide victory in the recently concluded West Bengal Polls, the Trinamool Congress is now eyeing to spread its party’s base to other states as well. The party has already made its intentions clear of fighting the upcoming Goa Assembly polls 2022, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee is now scheduled to fly down to Uttar Pradesh next month to show her solidarity with the Samajwadi Party.Also Read - UP Election 2022: We Will Win In 2022, CM Yogi Makes Big Statement On UP Election; Watch EXCLUSIVE Interview

"Mamata Banerjee will be visiting Uttar Pradesh on Feb 8 to meet SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for a virtual press conference to be held in Lucknow and Varanasi. TMC & Mamata Banerjee don't want to contest in UP. All seats will be given to Akhilesh Yadav," Kiranmoy Nanda, SP Vice-President said.

Earlier Nanda had said that the party wants West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to campaign for it in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly election.

“The way Mamata Banerjee fought against BJP in the Bengal assembly poll was unprecedented. The entire nation saw the fight she had put up against the BJP’s juggernaut. The Samajwadi Party and our party president Akhilesh Yadav wants her to campaign for us in the UP Assembly poll. Banerjee had early communicated to Akhilesh Yadav that if needed she will campaign for the party,” he told PTI.

Akhilesh Yadav shares a very cordial relation with Banerjee and had attended the grand opposition meeting hosted by the TMC supremo in January 2019. The election in all 403 Assembly seats of the politically most important state will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022:

The Election Commission of India on Saturday declared the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 schedule, announcing voting in seven phases on the following dates: February 10 (Thursday), February 14 (Monday), February 20 (Sunday), February 23 (Wednesday), February 27 (Sunday), March 3 (Thursday) and March 7 (Monday).

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly has a total of 403 seats, with 202 being the majority mark. These 403 constituencies are distributed across seven broad regions – West UP (44 constituencies), Ruhelkhand (52), Doab (73), Awadh (78), Bundelkhand (19), East UP (76) and North East UP (61).

To recall, in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh elections, the BJP registered a massive victory securing 312 seats, while the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party managed 47. Mayawati’s BSP had to contend with 19 seats and the Congress was relegated to the fourth spot with just seven seats.