UP Election 2022 Phase-I Voting: The stage is now set for the battle of Uttar Pradesh with 58 assembly constituencies spread across 11 districts— Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, and Agra going to vote in the first phase of polls on February 10, Thursday. In accordance with the guidelines spelled out by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the polling will kick off at 7 AM and conclude at 6 PM. This phase assumes significance as the fate of 8 Cabinet ministers — Suresh Rana, Atul Garg, Shrikant Sharma, Sandeep Singh, Anil Sharma, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Dinesh Khatik, Dr G S Dharmesh and Chaudhary Laxmi Narain will be at stake along with 623 other candidates. Other prominent names are former Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya from Agra Rural, Uttar Pradesh BJP vice president Pankaj Singh from Noida and Mriganka Singh from Kairana. In 2017 Vidhan Sabha Chunav, the BJP had registered thumping victory in the first phase by winning almost all Assembly constituencies—53 of the 58 to be specific, while Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) had managed to get two seats each and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) won one seat. This year as well, the BJP and SP are locked in a tough battle, while the Mayawati-led BSP has its influence in some of the constituencies.