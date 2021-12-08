New Delhi: As the Uttar Pradesh (UP) assembly election 2022, draws near, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday released a manifesto for women and promised that all class 12 pass girls in the state will be given a smartphone while all graduate women will get an electronic scooty if the party is voted to power. Referring to late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Congress leader Sucheta Kripalani, Priyanka, while addressing a press conference in Lucknow said,”Congress gave the first woman PM to the country. Sucheta Kripalani was the first woman CM. Our country had the first woman PM when other countries had very low women representation at that level.”Also Read - Sonia Gandhi Slams Govt on Farmers' Issue, Condemns Suspension of RS MPs

Congress’ manifesto for women summed up in 5 points:

40% representation to women (for UP Assembly polls) so that their ’empowerment doesn’t remain confined to paper’. “When women will truly be a part of politics then it will be translated not on paper but on ground”, said Priyanka.

Smartphones to Class 12 pass girls

Electric scooters to graduate women

Skill development schools for women.

Rs 10,000 honorarium for ASHA and Anganwadi workers.

Why Separate Manifesto For Women?

Priyanka said that the party prepared a 'women manifesto' to empower them. "We actually want to empower them. We'll have to create an environment where shackles can be broken with their opinion, where they get full participation in politics and participation in society that ends their exploitation", the Congress leader said.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held next year in February-March to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly. The term of current assembly elected in 2017 will expire on 14 May 2022.