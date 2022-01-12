Mumbai: Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled to begin from February 10, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Wednesday said that the party will contest on 50-100 seats in the upcoming UP polls. Speaking to the media, Shiv Sena MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut informed about the number of seats it will be contesting from in the UP Assembly elections and said, “I will be visiting western Uttar Pradesh tomorrow (Thursday)”.Also Read - UP Assembly Elections 2022: Will Join Samajwadi Party on January 14, Reveals Swami Prasad Maurya

Earlier on Tuesday, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar also announced that his party would contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Stating that the party will join hands with the Samajwadi Party-led front coming up in Uttar Pradesh, Pawar said that he would attend a meeting convened next week to discuss and finalise alliances and poll strategies for the northern state, which will go to the polls in seven phases between February 10 and March 7.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.