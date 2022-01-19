With the elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh round the corner, Nation’s most trusted News channel, Zee News conducted India’s biggest opinion poll to sense the mood of the people and their preferred candidate for the top job. According to the Opinion Poll conducted by Zee News-DesignBoxed, the incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath is likely to return to power as 47 percent people voted for BJP’s firebrand leader followed by Akhilesh Yadav with 35 percent voteshare.Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll For UP’s Rohilkhand: BJP Likely to Win 19-21 Seats, SP May Get 3-7 Seats

When the participants were asked whom they want to see as the next Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, BJP leader and sitting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emerged as the most favourite candidate for the top job. A whopping 47 per cent of the participants said that they want to see Adityanath as the CM after the polls. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was at the second position with 35 per cent. BSP supremo Mayawati was at the distant third with 9 per cent support. Only 5 per cent of the participants said that they want to see Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra heading the state.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022:

The Election Commission of India on Saturday declared the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 schedule, announcing voting in seven phases on the following dates: February 10 (Thursday), February 14 (Monday), February 20 (Sunday), February 23 (Wednesday), February 27 (Sunday), March 3 (Thursday) and March 7 (Monday).

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly has a total of 403 seats, with 202 being the majority mark. These 403 constituencies are distributed across seven broad regions – West UP (44 constituencies), Ruhelkhand (52), Doab (73), Awadh (78), Bundelkhand (19), East UP (76) and North East UP (61).

To recall, in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh elections, the BJP registered a massive victory securing 312 seats, while the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party managed 47. Mayawati’s BSP had to contend with 19 seats and the Congress was relegated to the fourth spot with just seven seats.

How many seats did the BJP win in the 2017 UP elections?

In the 2017 UP assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party won 312 out of a total of 403 seats.The halfway mark is 202.

What are the percentages of different castes in Uttar Pradesh?

As per the 2011 census: OBC = 40%; Dalits(SC) = 20.8%; Tribals(ST) = 0.8%; Forward caste = 23%; Muslims = 19%; Others = 0.9%

What is the percentage of Muslim population in Uttar Pradesh?

As per the 2011 census, the Muslim population then was 38,483,967. Which was 19% of the total population.

Which are the prominent parties in the fray in UP?

Bharatiya Janata Party, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samajwadi Party, Congress. Also in the fray are RLD, AIMIM, Apna Dal, SBSP etc. The SP and Jayant Chaudhary’s RLD have reached a seat-sharing agreement.

Methodology of Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll

The Zee News-DesignBoxed survey is one of the most accurate opinion polls in the country. Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 403 seats of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh between December 10, 2021 to January 15, 2022. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision. The opinion poll also asked people about their preferred choice for the Chief Minister and how caste dynamics swayed the voting decision.

The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample. Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results. Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls on February 10 (Thursday), February 14 (Monday), February 20 (Sunday), February 23 (Wednesday), February 27 (Sunday), March 3 (Thursday) and March 7 (Monday) and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.