UP Assembly Elections 2022: After registering a landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday thanked the people of the state for reimposing trust in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "Everyone had their eyes on UP, given the vastness of the state. I am thankful to the people for making us win with majority…Under PM Modi's leadership, we will be forming governments in UP, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand," Yogi Adityanath said.