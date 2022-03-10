UP Assembly Elections 2022: After registering a landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday thanked the people of the state for reimposing trust in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “Everyone had their eyes on UP, given the vastness of the state. I am thankful to the people for making us win with majority…Under PM Modi’s leadership, we will be forming governments in UP, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand,” Yogi Adityanath said.Also Read - Pratapgarh, Babaganj, Patti, Bishwavnathganj, Kunda, Rampur Khas, Raniganj Election 2022 Results LIVE Updates Also Read - Akbarpur Election Result LIVE: Samajwadi Party's Ram Achal Rajbhar Leading Also Read - Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE: Yogi Adityanath Reaches BJP HQ, Gets Rousing Welcome From Party Workers