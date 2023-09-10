Home

Uttar Pradesh

SHOCKER: UP Man Inserts Chilli Powder Inside Wife’s Privates For ‘Agni Pariksha’

The man forced her wife to put her hand in a boiling vat of oil as part of 'agni pariksha' and then inserted chilli powder and adhesive in her privates.

Representational Image (Pixabay)

New Delhi: In a disturbing incident fueled by suspicion, a woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district was put through a torturous and humiliating trial by her husband who allegedly inserted chilli powder inside her private parts as part of ‘agni pariksha’ (trial by fire) to test her loyalty after he suspected her of infidelity.

According to local media reports, the man suspected his wife of cheating on him and subjected her to a literal trial by fire or ‘agni pariksha’ to test her loyalty by forcing her to put her hand in boiling oil to prove her innocence. However, when she refused, the husband resorted to an even more atrocious act as he tried to insert chilli powder and even an adhesive inside her private parts.

The 40-year-old woman claimed that she cried for help but no one from her in-laws came to her aid. Fortunately, she found a way to escape her husband’s house and sought refuge at her parent’s home.

Later, she narrated the horrifying ordeal to her family who approached the police and filed a complaint against her husband. Police said a complaint was filed by the family on September 5 against the woman’s husband and seven others.

They said the couple have been married for 15 years and have three children.

Citing the complaint, an official said that according to the victim, the man had been victimizing and torturing her for years as he doubted her character and suspected her of infidelity. Finally, the woman decided to escape her husband’s house in a bid to protect herself and her three kids from the abuse, the official said, adding that the woman has suffered extreme physical and mental trauma due to years of abuse.

Police said that based on the woman’s complaint, they have registered an FIR under sections 498-A (cruelty by husband), 406 (breach of trust), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 384 (extortion) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway.

