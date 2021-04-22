Noida: All banks in Uttar Pradesh from Thursday until May 15, will remain open for customers for only four hours on working days. The decision was taken on Wednesday at a meeting of the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) held via video conferencing. The fresh timings of the banks for customers will now be from 10 am to 2 pm. However, the banks will be functioning for internal work till 4 pm, said SLBC officials. Also Read - Banks to Stay Shut For Customers on April 1, 2 | Details Here

Officials further added that the the decision can be extended beyond May 15 after assessing the COVID-19 situation in the state. The United Forum of Banks Union spokesperson, Anil Tiwari, said: "The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to protect bank employees. Only 50 per cent of the staff will work daily on a rotation basis. The new rule will be implemented in all public and private banks from Thursday."

SLBC is a state level body comprising general managers and senior employees of public and private banks in Uttar Pradesh.