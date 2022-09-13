Bareilly: In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district, an eight-months-old infant died after the battery of a mobile phone kept next to her on charging mode exploded. The phone was purchased merely six months ago. The already swollen battery was plugged into a switch, which was connected to a solar panel.Also Read - Can Stray Dogs Be Relocated From Their Territory? What Ghaziabad Civic Authority Says

As per the police officials, Kusum Kashyap, mother of the baby Neha, was not in the room at the time of the explosion. She rushed in after hearing a loud noise and cries for help from her other daughter Nandini. The baby had suffered serious burn injuries and died during treatment in the hospital. Also Read - Remember Hollywood Movie 'Taken'? This Mumbai Man Rescued Kidnapped Daughter From UP in Similar Style

‘NEGLIGENCE OF PARENTS’

Police said no complaint had been lodged so far but it was a case of negligence by the parents. The father of the child, Suneel Kumar Kashyap, 30, is a labourer and lives in an under-construction house without a power connection. His family uses a solar plate and a battery for lighting and charging mobile phones. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Exported Products Worth Rs 96K Cr Under 'One District One Product' Scheme In FY22

Suneel had gone to work while his wife Kusum, a homemaker, was at home with their daughters.

After lunch, Kusum put her daughters to sleep on separate charpoys and placed her phone on the charpoy on which the baby was sleeping.

“I was speaking to a neighbour when I heard my daughter Nandini shouting for help. The charpoy was ablaze because of the mobile explosion. Neha was badly burnt. I never thought that my mobile phone could be deadly for my daughter, else I wouldn’t have kept it there,” she told Times of India with tears in her eyes.

Suneel’s brother, Ajay Kumar, said, “We are quite poor and still using keypad phones. The phone was getting charged using a USB cable but the adapter was not connected, which is why it exploded. My brother didn’t have much money for Neha’s treatment at a private hospital, otherwise, her life may have been saved.”

SHO of Faridpur police station, Harveer Singh, said, “The family refused to lodge a complaint and the body was given to them after due procedure. Our investigation found that the baby girl was injured because of the mobile explosion. The family said that it was an accident and didn’t want to press any charges.”