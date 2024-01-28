Home

Uttar Pradesh

UP Tragedy: 3 Kids Among 5 Of Family Charred To Death In Faridpur House Fire

A family of five, including three children, were charred to death in a major fire which engulfed their rented house in Faridpur town of Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district on Saturday night.

Uttar Pradesh News: In a tragic incident, a couple and three minor children, were charred to death in a massive fire which erupted at their rented house in Faridpur town of Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district on Saturday night.

According to the police, fire engulfed a residential house on late Saturday night, however, the incident came to light on Sunday morning when neighbours noticed smoke emanating from the premises and immediately informed the police.

A senior police official said that fiver member of a family, including three children, were burned to death in the inferno.

“We received information about the fire incident on Sunday following which a police team rushed to the scene and broke into the house,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sushil Chandra Dhule told news agency PTI.

The senior officer said the cops discovered the charred bodies of the five victims in the house which was gutted in the massive fire.

The deceased were identified as 38-year-old Ajay Gupta, his wife Anita Gupta (36), their sons Divyansh (9) and Daksh (3) and daughter Divyanka (6), the SSP said, adding that the police has launched a detailed probe into the incident and the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

Local media reports quoting sources said the fire was caused by a room heater which short circuited during the night when the family was asleep. However, police said the actual cause will only be established after proper investigation.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the tragic death in a post on his X handle. Adityanath has announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the victims and the government will bear all expenses of cremation, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said.

Infant among 4 dead in Delhi house fire

Earlier this week, in a similar incident, four people including an infant, died of suffocation while two people sustained burn injuries after a major fire engulfed a residential house in Shahdara area of Delhi on Friday evening.

According to officials, fire broke out in a house located on the round floor of a multi-storey building in Delhi’s Shahdara area, adding that a call was received about the same at 5:22 pm.

“Five fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was doused by 6:55 pm. Rubber material like wipers and a rubber-cutting machine kept in a house on the ground floor of the building had caught fire,” Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg told news agency PTI.

Garg said that police and fire officials rescued six people from the building and rushed them to GTB Hospital.

A senior police officer said after receiving information about the fire in the building, police personnel rushed to the spot and managed to rescue three people with the help of locals.

After fire officials reached the spot, they rescued three more people, including a child. Those who were rescued were in a semi-conscious state and were rushed to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared four of them dead on arrival, he added.

Two women, aged 28 and 40, a nine-month-old girl and a 17-year-old boy died of suffocation. A 16-year-old girl and a 70-year-old woman are undergoing treatment, according to police.

(With PTI inputs)

