New Delhi: As nominations for the posts of the block panchayat head were filed in all 75 Uttar Pradesh districts on Thursday, a disturbing video has emerged where two men can be seen pulling a woman’s saree. The incident took place in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of the state. If reports are to be believed, the woman was a supporter of the Samajwadi Party (SP). She was reportedly accompanying a candidate who was filing nominations for the upcoming block panchayat polls.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: 17 Doctors Including Additional Chief Medical Officer Resign in Protest Against DM's Behaviour

Taking to Twitter, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the miscreants were from the ruling BJP. “The ruling BJP has held the law and order of Uttar Pradesh hostage. The people belonging to the ruling party are openly throttling democracy and police, administration is watching this murder of democracy as mute spectators”, Yadav alleged. Also Read - Meerut: Body of Covid Patient Lays in Mortuary For More Than 75 Days As Wife Fails to Pay Rs 15,000 to Doctors

उत्तर प्रदेश में भाजपा नेताओं की गुंडागर्दी और प्रशासनिक जंगलराज किस कदर व्याप्त है उसकी बानगी देखिये! महिला क्षेत्र पंचायत सदस्य का चीर हरण करने का सार्वजनिक प्रयास किया जा रहा है और प्रशासन मूक दर्शक की भूमिका में है, क्या यही है लोकतंत्र?

या ये है भाजपा का असली गुंडातंत्र? pic.twitter.com/Yljx7VgbQ5 — Manish Jagan Agrawal (मनीष जगन अग्रवाल) (@manishjagan) July 8, 2021

He also claimed that former Uttar Pradesh Assembly speaker Mata Prasad Pandey’s car was damaged in Siddharthnagar district’s Itwa block.

A Samajwadi Party delegation led by party leader Naresh Uttam also complained to the State Election Commission, alleging that the candidates supported by them were stopped from filing papers. They alleged that BJP workers tore nomination papers of SP-backed candidates, roughed up their supporters, hindered filing of nominations at several places.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too accused BJP workers of indulging in violence, alleging that democracy was being “ripped off” in the state.

पीएम साहब और सीएम साहब इसके लिए भी बधाई दीजिए कि

यूपी में आपके कार्यकर्ताओं ने

⭐कितनी जगह बमबाजी, गोलीबारी, पत्थरबाजी की

⭐कितने लोगों का पर्चा लूटा

⭐कितने पत्रकारों को पीटा

⭐कितनी जगह महिलाओं से बदतमीजी की कानून व्यवस्था की आंख पर पट्टी बांधकर, लोकतंत्र का चीरहरण चल रहा है। pic.twitter.com/6H9L390frB — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 8, 2021

“PM sahab and CM sahab should also congratulate” on how their workers in UP indulged in stone-pelting and firing, looted nomination papers, beat up journalists and “misbehaved with women. By blind-folding the law and order system, democracy is being ripped off,” Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra said sharing a video of the violence on Twitter.

The State Election Commission had on July 5 issued the notification for the elections, for which nominations were filed between 11 am to 3 pm on Thursday. The last date to withdraw the candidature is July 9. Voting will be held on July 10 from 11 am to 3 pm and the counting will be held after that on the same day.